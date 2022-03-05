Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,571. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

