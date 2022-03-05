Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 488.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

