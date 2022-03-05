Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,809. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

