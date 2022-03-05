Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 390,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

