Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $328.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro reported sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 212,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Monro has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

