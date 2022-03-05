Coldstack (CLS) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $507,353.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

