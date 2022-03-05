Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $73.43. 71,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
