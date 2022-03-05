Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $73.43. 71,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

