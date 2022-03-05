Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to report $8.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,823.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

