Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.