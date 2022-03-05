MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRPRF. Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.75 ($14.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

