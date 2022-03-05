MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRPRF. Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.75 ($14.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

