PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $6,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 593,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,406. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

