Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.09. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $198.15 and a 12 month high of $322.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

