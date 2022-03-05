Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,075 shares of company stock worth $177,047. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 780,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.24.
About Greenlane (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane (GNLN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.