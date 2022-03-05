Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,075 shares of company stock worth $177,047. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 780,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.24.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.