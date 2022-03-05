PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $269,835.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.