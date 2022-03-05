Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SKYW stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 923,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,741. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

