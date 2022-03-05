Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

MI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.06. 158,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,989. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$19.10 and a one year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

