Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

