Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Fastly stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Fastly has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

