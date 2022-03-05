Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 78,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,446,000 after buying an additional 58,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $203.01. 6,813,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

