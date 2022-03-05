Diversified Trust Co Has $5.80 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average of $362.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.