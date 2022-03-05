Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 101,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,858,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 91,282,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,884,750. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.