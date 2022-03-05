Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

