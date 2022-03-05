IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.68 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $464.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

