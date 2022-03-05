Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,828. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

