Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $161.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

