Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $547.32 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.