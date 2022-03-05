Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($101.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ETR:DAI traded down €3.85 ($4.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €60.21 ($67.65). 6,123,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of €60.10 ($67.53) and a 1 year high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

