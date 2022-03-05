WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.97. 421,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,661. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

