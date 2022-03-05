Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.18.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,027. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,075 shares of company stock worth $54,958,569 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

