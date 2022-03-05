Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $34.21

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AEO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,497. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.