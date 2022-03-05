Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HP reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.