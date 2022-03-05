BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $75.59 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,588,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 199,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,990. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

