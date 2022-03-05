Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.95

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $569.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00088419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.