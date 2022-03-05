PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $56,681.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004141 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,230,411,372 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

