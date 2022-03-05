Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

SFSHF remained flat at $$17.90 during midday trading on Friday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

