TheStreet Downgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to C+

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 4,697,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,542. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

