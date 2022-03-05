National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 33.5% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 333.3%.

NCMI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,105. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

