Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Equinix stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,220. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $846.35.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

