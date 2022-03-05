Grassi Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.21. 2,640,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,055. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

