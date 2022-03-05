Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Herc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Herc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Herc by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

HRI traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.96. 270,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

