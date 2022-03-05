Contrasting Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 2.74 $52.48 million $3.46 8.94 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.39 $54.02 million $7.67 11.27

Cambridge Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 27.59% 13.14% 1.27% Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 13.10% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equity Bancshares pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $96.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

