Veery Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. 32,130,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,868,020. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

