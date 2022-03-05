ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 90,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,784. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.