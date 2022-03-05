John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($4.07).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

LON WG traded down GBX 9.85 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 158.30 ($2.12). 2,176,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.15. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.10 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.60 ($4.60).

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,614.25). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.44), for a total value of £24,455.34 ($32,812.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,144 shares of company stock worth $908,251.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

