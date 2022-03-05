Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AGI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. 6,784,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,982. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

