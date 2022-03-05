Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.45. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.