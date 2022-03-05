First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 326 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 4.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. 51,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.99 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

