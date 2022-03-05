Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

