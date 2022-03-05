Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. 11,253,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,143. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.