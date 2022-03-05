Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. 11,253,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,143. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.