Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $402,000.

IFV stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

